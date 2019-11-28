The US wants the EU to do more for Haiti

Santo Domingo.- US ambassador, Robin Bernstein, on Wed. said she would like to see greater involvement at the multilateral level in the face of the situation that Haiti is going through, with assistance from the European Union, because “it simply cannot be only the United States of America and Haiti and the Dominican Republic.”

She said she feels that the level of involvement must be increased through the Organization of American States (OAS) or other multilateral entities to face the situation.

“If everyone doesn’t get involved in this, the Haitian situation will probably get worse.”