Dominican Republic imposes a ‘military siege’ along Haiti border

Dajabón, Dominican Republic.- Hundreds of Haitians have been detained in the last four days by Border Security (Cesfront) guards and Army soldiers in communities of the Northwest.

The arrests are part of the operations to impose a “military siege” that has been established along the border area, as the Haiti crisis continues.

In a statement, the Army said the operation was established due to the social and political instability that prevails in Haiti over the protests against the lack of fuels, increases and shortages of basic products and to demand the resignation of Haiti president Jovenel Moise.