Medina off to Madrid for climate conclave

Madrid.- King Felipe VI will meet Monday and Tuesday with the main foreign leaders who will attend the opening of the Climate Summit in Madrid, including four Ibero-American presidents and US House of Representatives speaker, Democrat Nancy Pelosi, EFE reports.

Felipe will open the meetings Monday afternoon before the reception at the Royal Palace for the heads of State and Government and the delegations participating in the climate convention (COP25), which will open in the morning the chief of the acting Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, and the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, at the Ifema campus in Madrid.

The first to meet the monarch will be Dominican Republic president, Danilo Medina, followed by Ecuador’s, Lenín Moreno, both in the Royal Palace, according to the agenda released today by the Spanish Royal House.