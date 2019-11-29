Top official rebuffs US envoy’s ‘unpredictable’ legal security label

Santo Domingo.- Dominican foreign minister, Miguel Vargas on Thurs. said the Dominican Republic leads in foreign investment and guarantees their legal security in the country.

The statement comes two days after US ambassador Robin Bernstein slammed the country’s legal security as “unpredictable.”

He said that it would be important to specify what the diplomat’s statement is based on.

The investment climate in the country is very well weighted by the companies that manage the rankings,” Vargas said.

He added that aside from sustained growth his country has achieved in recent years higher investments by companies from the United States, Spain, Canada and Mexico