Forecast rainfall and cool temperatures

The National Meteorological Office (ONAMET) predicted cloudy skies today with scattered rains and gusts of wind, most often in the afternoon and evening, in the northwest, northeast, southwest and the Central mountain range, the product of a frontal system that will be located next to the north slope.

Reported low temperatures, due to the incidence of fresh wind from the north/northeast and the late autumn season. Temperatures will range between a minimum between 14°C and 24°C (57°F-75°F) in much of the country, possibly reaching values ​​below 10°C (50°F) in areas of mountains and valleys, and a maximum of 30°C to 34°C (86°F-93°F).

Alerted for swell on the Atlantic coast and indicated that the beaches will be favorable for public enjoyment.