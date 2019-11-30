Habitat favors 135,000 people in DR

Based on the premise that “each person deserves a decent place to live,” Dominican Habitat has made more than 26,000 housing solutions impacting some 135,000 people in the country, explains Cesarina Fabián, director of Habitat for Humanity in the Dominican Republic.

The welfare of families is defined by various elements and one of them is to have the peace of mind of a decent home for the coexistence of the members that make up the family nucleus.

“A home provides the strength, stability, and self-sufficiency necessary for families to move forward and have a better future. The basis of Habitat is to provide support to families that require it, with the idea that they empower themselves and feel capable of achieving a decent place to live on their own,” says Fabian.

She explained that “they contribute to the development of the country with the improvement of the quality of life of families that are part of the qualitative and quantitative housing deficit, through access to microfinance for housing.”