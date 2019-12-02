Dominican Republic’s most wanted caught in Colombia

Santo Domingo.- César Emilio Peralta Adamez (César el Abusador) was arrested Monday in Cartagena, Colombia, Dominican authorities announced Monday.

His arrest came just one day after the FBI posted a US$100,000 reward for information that would lead to his capture and subsequent prosecution.

Local media quoted people s saying that many are now asking whether the kingpin’s arrest was the result of being “ratted out” for the reward.

Peralta Adamez was on the run since last August, escaping arrest despite Dominican authorities’ “efforts” to aprehend him.