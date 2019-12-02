FBI posts US$100K reward for Dominican Republic kingpin

Santo Domingo.- The FBI is offering a reward of US$100,000 for “information that leads directly to the arrest and conviction of César Emilio Peralta Adamez (César el Abusador).”

Peralta Adamez is accused of being the leader of a drug distribution network in the United States, Puerto Rico, Colombia and Venezuela.

The announcement of the reward for information that leads to his capture is posted on the FBI website, next to a file that has several of his photos, age, height, date and place of birth, skin and eyes color, among other data.

The information is placed on the part of the fugitives and warns that Peralta Adamez “must be considered armed and dangerous.”