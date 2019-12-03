Attorney General’s sister charges outspoken journalist of slander

Contracts were to buy tar.

Santo Domingo.- A National District court will hear slander charges filed against outspoken journalist Marino Zapete, by a sister of Attorney General Jean Alain Rodriguez, who asks for RD$5 million in damages and six months in prison.

Maybeth Rodríguez’ lawyer José Martínez, said the hearing was set for December 11.

Zapete accuses Maybeth Rodríguez of signing public works contracts without tenders totaling RD$1.2 billion, in violation of the Purchasing Law.