Date to extradite the ‘Abuser’ has yet to be set: US envoy

Santo Domingo.- United States ambassador, Robin S. Bernstein, said Tues. that the date to extradite César Emilio Peralta (César el Abusador), from Colombia to the United States has yet to be set.

She said that they are very grateful to Dominican Republic’s and Colombia’s law enforcement, the judicial system, “and of course, the United States, which collaborated in this capture process.”

She said the capture means an accomplishment in the war against drug trafficking. “It’s an important achievement for us because it is the beginning of a joint collaboration to attack this important scourge of drug trafficking.”

The diplomat congratulated the law enforcement officers of the Dominican Republic, Colombia and the United States who collaborated in this effort.

The ambassador was interviewed after meeting on Tuesday morning with Supreme Court chief justice, Luis Henry Molina.