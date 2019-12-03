Extradition looms for Dominican alleged drug kingpin

Santo Domingo.- Alleged drug kingpin César Emilio Peralta, “Cesar el Abusador” will be handed over to the US Marshalls, according to the newspaper El Tiempo, although it doesn’t cite its source.

According to El Tiempo, Peralta’s arrest was carried out in coordination with the FBI and the US Marshalls.

“This man was not only sought by the FBI, but also Marshall agents, responsible for enforcing sentences in the United States; that is to say, the custody police of the convicted,” Henry Sanabria, commander of the Cartagena Metropolitan Police, told EL Tiempo.

Peralta had allegedly arrived in Cartagena on Friday, November 29, by a private dock, on a yacht from a Caribbean island which authorities have yet to identify.