US$4.B in projects debunk tourism ‘crisis’

Santo Domingo.- National Hotels and Tourism Association (Asonahores) president, Paola Rainieri, on Mon. said the reputational crisis has not reduced investments in the sector.

In her speech to open the Asonahores Tourist Investment Forum, Confotur, the business leader said final approval has been given this year to 49 projects of US$3.0 billion, with 18,768 rooms. “In total for this year authorizations have been given for 78 projects that represent about 4.8 billion dollars.”

Rainieri added that most of the investments are Spanish, American, Costa Rican, Dominican, Venezuelan, among others.