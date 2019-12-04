A Dominican tops the DEA’s most wanted list

New York.- The alleged Dominican drug trafficker Julio Alex Díaz (Julio Menan), since this week tops the list of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) as one of the most wanted fugitives in the United States.

He allegedly escaped several federal operations to apprehend him in New England in 2016.

On the list headed by Díaz also figures the son of El Chapo Gumán, Jesús Alfredo Guzmán Salazar (el Chapito).

According to information issued by the DEA, Díaz is wanted on conspiracy to possess heroin, fentanyl and cocaine with the intention of trafficking.