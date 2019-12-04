Dominican Republic’s ‘Abuser’ was targeted by hitmen in Colombia

Santo Domingo.- César Emilio Peralta (El Abusador) was in Colombia from at least the end of October to the first 13 days of November, as he has confessed to the interrogations in Cartagena, Colombia.

He revealed to the authorities that he was the victim of an attempted murder by hired assassins in the center of Barranquilla, the coastal capital city of the Atlantic department in Colombia, on a date estimated by the authorities, from October 28 to 13 of November.

Peralta was moving between Barranquilla and Cartagena, on Colombia’s Caribbean coast, as confirmed to Listin Diaro by senior officers of Colombian National Police, who were in charge of his capture and the first inquiries after the arrest of “The Abuser.”