NGO regrets the country’s dismal education

Santo Domingo.- Business Action for Education (EDUCA) on Tues. said it regrets Dominican Republic’s little-encouraging results in the PISA (International Student Assessment Program) tests, which measure the skills of 15-year-old students attending public and private centers.

The entity warned that these results are far from the quality standards desired by all national sectors.

Although the results do not surprise – EDUCA said – one cannot fall into despair, but still less in complacency and inaction.

“In EDUCA we understand that it’s a signal for the political and technical authorities of the Government and the Education Ministry that put all their efforts to improve the current situation, so that they understand that it will be necessary to dare to innovate and try different solutions to those practiced since 2013, solutions that aren’t giving positive results in the Dominican Republic or throughout the region.”