Border guards nab cigarettes, moonshine in armored truck

Dajabon, Dominican Republic.- Border Security (CESFRONT) guards, on Wed. seized contraband smuggled into the country through the border in this northwestern city.

The agency reports that around 5:30pm Wednesday, a military patrol stopped an armored truck of a recognized company containing thousands of packs of cigarettes and the Haitian moonshine, “clerén.”

The search was carried out on the Dajabón-La Fe road near the border. Arrested: José Pérez Espinal and Elido Antonio Peralta Almonte, driver and helper of the Daihatsu armored truck