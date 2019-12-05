Colombia looks to send the ‘Abuser’ to the US by Saturday

Santo Domingo.- According to the schedule released by Colombian authorities, César Emilio Peralta, alias César el Abusador, could arrive Saturday in the United States, which requested him in extradition and whose representatives interrogate him since his arrest in Colombia.

The alleged capo was arrested Monday morning in Cartagena, Colombia, in an operation by the police in that city.

Cartagena Metropolitan Police commander, Henry Sanabria, said the defendant charged by the US and the Dominican Republic of running an international drug trafficking network said he had been in Colombia for just over three months.

He said he arrived in that nation days after raids in Dominican territory on August 20, which resulted in at least 18 arrests and the seizure of several real estate properties worth millions.