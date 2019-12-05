No restriction to modify scheduled sales of alcoholic beverages for Christmas holidays

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Interior and Police (MIP) reported on Thursday that during the period between Thursday, December 5, 2019, until Tuesday, January 7, 2020, no schedule restrictions will apply to bars, clubs, and restaurants, on the occasion of the Christmas, New Year and Kings Day festivities.

«This provision is the result of meetings and awareness, with representatives of the aforementioned amusement establishments that, in general, register greater demands during Christmas periods throughout the country, already established in article 16 of decree 316-06, which except for the restriction of hours in national Christmas and New Year holidays,” notes the institution in a press release.

The ministry said it will increase vigilance in all businesses selling alcoholic beverages, in order to prevent and avoid actions that threaten the safety of citizens and public order, “in the same way will maintain control of noise levels and sounds that are harmful to the environment and citizens, as established by Law 64-00, Art. 114 ».”