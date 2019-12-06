Dominican-born officer is named NYPD Chief of Patrols

New York.- Dominican-born senior police officer, Fausto Pichardo, a native of Jánico, Santiago, was named Chief of Patrols of the New York Police Department (NYPD) on Thurs.

He becomes the first Latino officer to assume that post, after his appointment in January as deputy chief of that division in January.

Pichardo will command the city’s police resources land, water and air, in addition to the areas of port patrols, air support, bomb squad, anti-terrorism, criminal intelligence, anti-gangs, organized crime , narcotics, public transport and public housing.

The new commander, who arrived in the United States as a minor and wanted to be a policeman since, is considered an emblematic example of work, honesty and success in the NYPD, which has about 45,000 active agents.