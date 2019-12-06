‘Money in the street’ as Dominican capital goes gridlock

Santo Domingo.- The National District’s major arteries are gridlocked practically all hours of the day and evening which have increased since mid-week when companies and the Government began disbursing the Christmas bonus.

Routes such as the Lincoln, 27 de Febrero, Kennedy, Churchill, among others, have seen the number of vehicles increase, causing more noise from the honking by desperate motorists, and pollution.

Although the chaos has led to more Traffic (DIGESETT) cops in the last month of the year, there’s little hope of relief when ‘there’s money in the street.”