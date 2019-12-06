The ‘Abuser’ talks, more arrests loom

Santo Domingo.- César Emilio Peralta (César el Abusador) has begun to provide information that implicates people in various countries, of the Cartagena, Colombia, Metropolitan Police commander Henry Sanabria told EL DÍA Thurs.

The senior official said the accused has provided information to United States federal agents with the expectations of plea bargaining in that country.

He added that by virtue of the new information provided by César Emilio Peralta, new arrests could occur in the next few days both in Colombia and other countries.