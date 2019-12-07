Cloudy skies and scattered showers for this Saturday in various regions of the country

SANTO DOMINGO.- Cloudy skies and scattered rains will continue to occur this Saturday, caused by a remnant of a frontal system that will affect the North, Northeast, Central mountain range, border area, and Great Santo Domingo regions, according to the forecast of the National Meteorological Office (ONAMET).

In the same forecast, it is indicated that by Sunday the effects of the east/northeast wind together with the humidity that a weak trough brings to the northeast of the country, will cause some scattered rains in the afternoon towards the northeast, southeast, and Central mountain regions. In other provinces, there will be little rainfall.

The temperatures will feel pleasant especially, during the night, early morning and until the first hours of the morning, due to the east/northeast wind and the time of the year, being more pleasant in the mountainous areas and valleys. It’ll be slightly cooler in urban areas.

The National District will be partly cloudy this Saturday, with scattered showers. Santo Domingo North will experience occasional clouds and scattered showers.

Santo Domingo West will be cloudy with scattered showers. Santo Domingo East will also see partly cloudy with scattered showers.

While the temperatures in Greater Santo Domingo will reach a maximum between 29ºC and 31ºC (84-88°F) and minimum between 18ºC and 20ºC (64-68°F).