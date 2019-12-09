Dominican Rep. looks to boost US$2.7B trade through Port Everglades

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Port Authority (Apordom) and the company Port Everglades, of Broward County, Florida, on Fri. signed a MOU aimed at increasing bilateral trade and generating new businesses through maritime trade routes between both coasts .

Apordom director Víctor Gómez Casanova stressed that trade between the US company and the country soared 73 percent last year.

In a press release, the official said that both parties will be able to develop initiatives related to the cruise industry.

Gómez Casanova added that the country has a new port, totaling five.

Trade

It emerged that just in 2018 Dominican Republic trade trough Port Everglades set a récord US$2.7 billion.”