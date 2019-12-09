The Greens resurge, demand probe of the AG

Santo Domingo.-The Green March movement filed a complaint Monday before the Special Prosecutor Anti-corruption (PEPCA) against Gonzalo Castillo, former Public Works Minister and presidential candidate of the ruling party (PLD).

The filing seeks to investigate “illegal adjudication without tender by Castillo in Public Works of more than RD$11.5 billion,” said Carlos Briceño, of Marcha Verde.

They also demand an investigation in contracts of US$14 million signed by the sister of the Attorney General, Jean Alain Rodríguez, and “34 transactions for conflicts of interest into companies where Castillo appears on the board of directors.

The Greens stressed that today, “International Anti-Corruption Day,” Dominican society is currently subject to a regime of impunity.”