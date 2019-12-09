Venezuelans will need a visa to visit Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- The Foreign Ministry on Mon. announced that as of December 16, 2019, Venezuelan nationals who wish to enter the Dominican Republic will be required to have a visa issued through the corresponding consulate.

Resolution 006-2019, signed by Foreign Minister Miguel Vargas stipulates the tourist visa requirement for Venezuelan citizens.

Nonetheless, Venezuelans who hold diplomatic or official passports, and those who hold a US, Canadian, Schengen or British visa will be exempt from the requirement.