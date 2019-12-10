Another ‘Abuser’ associate accepts US extradition

Santo Domingo.- Jeifry del Rosario Gautier, son of ex con Ramón del Rosario Puente “Toño Leña” and linked to kingpin César Peralta (El Abusador) accepted voluntary extradition to the United States on Tuesday morning.

Del Rosario is wanted in the US along with Peralta, and three others that were already extradited: Baltazar Mesa, José Jesús Tapia Pérez and Sergio Gómez Tapia.

According to del Rosaro’s indictment, his telephones were tapped and was tailed to establish his relationship with the money laundering network.

The investigation found that del Rosario is also linked to the suspect identified only as ‘Erick Aqua,’ who still on the loose.