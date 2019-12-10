US Coast Guard repatriates 26 Dominican boatpeople: Efe

San Juan.- The US Coast Guard on Monday repatriated 26 boatpeople of Dominican nationality who were intercepted in the Mona Passage, between eastern Dominican Republic and western Puerto Rico, Efe reports.

The federal agency said in a statement that Coast Guard Cutter WPC-1114 on Tues. returned the 26 immigrants to the Dominican Republic.

It said the Dominicans were intercepted Saturday during an illegal crossing in the Mona Passage towards the coasts of Puerto Rico.