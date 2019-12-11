Dominican Republic’s ‘low blow’ against Venezuelans

Santo Domingo– A “low blow” is how the Venezuelans who reside in the country describe the Foreign Ministry’s announcement that starting December 16, they must have a visa to enter the country.

Some Venezuelan quoted by local media said they had plans to spend the Christmas festivities in their homeland, but gave up after hearing the information, despite having paid the airfare.

In a statement Tues., the Venezuelan Diaspora in the Dominican Republic said the decision increases the vulnerability of people in the country in need of international protection.

“With this decision, the Dominican Government takes a step back in recognizing the right to international protection of Venezuelan people facing a crisis in their country.”