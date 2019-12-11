Dominican woman says she, her 3 children are kidnapped in Nigeria

Santo Domingo.- The Foreign Affairs Ministry on Wed. said that it is making the arrangements to repatriate a Dominican woman who’s allegedly kidnapped in Nigeria with her three children.

It said Foreign minister Miguel Vargas instructed to contact her relatives and confirm the information “that has been circulating several days ago.

Yakira Elena Santos says that she’s being held along with her children of 10, 5 and 6 months.

Foreign Ministry PR César Duvernay said Santos’ mother was already located in Spain.

“We began to take the corresponding steps to proceed to the transfer of the lady with her children with all the legal procedures covered, here and in Nigeria.”