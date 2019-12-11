Protesters support embattled journalist in slander suit

Santo Domingo.- A group of people had gathered in front of the National District Courthouse in support of embattled journalist Marino Zapete, where he faces a slander lawsuit filed by Maybeth Rodríguez, sister of the Attorney General Jean Alain Rodriguez

The National Police had cordoned off the area around the courthouse since early Wed.

“We are all Zapete,” “Do not mess with Zapete,” “Do not mess with the people” were some of the chants that the protesters shouted, who also carried pickets.