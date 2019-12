Santo Domingo.-The Emergency Operations Center (Coe) on Thursday issued a green alert for operators of fragile and small vessels due to dangerous waves on the country’s coasts.

The entity tweeted that these operators must remain in port, from Cabo Engaño (La Altagracia) to Punta Manglar (Miches), also from Punta de Castillo (Puerto Plata) to Cabo Cabrón (Samaná).

“Fragile and small boats must remain in port and not venture out to sea.”