Group will fight human trafficking at Dominican-Haiti border: EFE

Port-au-Prince.- Since Thursday Haiti counts on a Migration and Cross-Border Traffic Observatory, an organization that will document cases of human trafficking on the border with the Dominican Republic, aimed at fighting against the violation of migrant rights.

The new organization has been created by several activists, who will work in several cities along the porous border between Haiti and the Dominican Republic, Observatory coordinator, Sylvestre Fils Dorcilus, told Efe by phone.

“The observatory aims to observe the facts, document the cases of trafficking and analyze the data to evaluate the application of international human rights instruments related to trafficking with a view to making recommendations.”