Medina’s security detail ‘kidnap’ journalists after ceremony

Santo Domingo.- President Danilo Medina’s security detail on Fri. kept from leaving the journalists who covered a ceremony at the Loyola Polytechnic Institute for 20 minutes “like kidnapped.”

The press platform was blocked where the activity took place which forced the journalists to wait until Medina finished the tour of the facility.

“There the journalists stayed, like a kidnapping, for 20 minutes until the president finished his tour while the other guests at the event had left,” Diario Libre reports.

The journalists protested the situation, but the agents claimed that they were following an order of a female superior officer.