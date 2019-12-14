Rains will continue in the country due to the incidence of a trough

There will be enough humidity and instability over the area, for downpours to occur. (DIARIO LIBRE / JHON ESCALANTE)

For this Saturday it is expected that from the morning, downpours, thunders, and gusts of wind begin to occur

The National Meteorological Office (ONAMET) indicates that the weather conditions are maintained under the effects of an east/northeast wind and the incidence of a trough located on the Mona channel, so the occurrence of scattered rains is expected, being able to be punctually moderated with possible thunderstorms and isolated gusts of wind in the regions: north, northeast, southeast, including Greater Santo Domingo and the Central mountain range.

The rains are due to the presence of a trough over Haiti associated with a frontal system and the east/southeast wind.

The agency reports that, for this Sunday and Monday, the trough will be located over the country, so there will be enough humidity and instability over the area to produce downpours, thunderstorms, and gusts of wind, especially in the afternoon and the night to the regions: northwest, north, northeast, central mountain range and the border area.

ONAMET points out that temperatures will remain pleasant during the early morning and early hours of the day, especially in mountain areas, due to the time of the year and the fresh wind from the east/northeast.

On the other hand, they maintain warnings of abnormal waves and small craft advisories on the Atlantic and Caribbean coasts.