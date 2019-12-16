Leading rum maker ‘dodged’ US$41.3M in taxes

Santo Domingo.- The three executives of rum maker Dupuy Barceló who were arrested last Friday, are accused of tax fraud, contraband of taxed products, forgery, conspiracy and money laundering.

According to the indictment quoted by Diario Libre, the Internal Taxes Directorate (DGII), charged José Antonio Barceló Larroca, Michael Wayne Dupuy Barceló and Robert Alexander Dupuy Barceló, manager and owners, of having defrauded the Dominican State out of more than RD$2.19 billion (US$41.3 million), generated by taxes, surcharges and interest.

No relation

In a statement Sat., the also rum maker Barceló y Compañia, placed distance to the case, stressing that they are two completely different companies