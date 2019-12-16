Venezuelans need a visa as of today

Santo Domingo.- Dominican Foreign Ministry Resolution 006-2019 that requires a visa from Venezuelans is in effect as of today.

It states that Venezuelans who want to enter the Dominican Republic must apply for a tourist visa.

The provision, issued this December, excludes from the requirement Venezuelans who have a visa from the United States, the United Kingdom, Schengen, in addition to holders of diplomatic or official passports.

Nationals of the South American country must have authorization to enter the Dominican Republic through the corresponding consulates.