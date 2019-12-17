‘Abuser’ case: ‘Check Mate” to stay behind bars

Santo Domingo.- A National District court on Tues. upheld the three months of pretrial detention against the impresario Yadher Rafael Vásquez (Jaque Mate) “Check Mate,” who is allegedly linked to the money laundering and drug trafficking ring headed by César Peralta (César el Abusador).

The panel court in the Dominican capital upheld the ruling at the mandatory review of the pretrial detention.

The National District Court ruled against Vásquez, who’s being held at the Najayo prison.