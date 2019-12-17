Colombia could delay extraditing Dominican Republic’s ‘Abuser’

Santo Domingo.- Colombia Interpol director Fabio López, on Mon. said that at least 159 people are in the extradition process from Colombia to other territories, which could delay the proceedings against the Dominican César Emilio Peralta (César el Abusador), who’s wanted by the United States on drug trafficking charges.

Quoted by Listin Diario, the official said that 149 of those people are in the process of “passive extradition,” which according to the Colombian Foreign Ministry, refers to the “events in which that State is required, because the accused or fugitive in his territory is accused of being prosecuted for a crime committed in another State or with effects therein, with a view to its delivery.”

“They have been in Colombia for more than six months and have not been extradited,” the official said.