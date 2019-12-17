High Court to rule on Odebrecht US$94.0M bribe case

Santo Domingo.- The six charged with taking bribes from Odebrecht in the Dominican Republic have submitted several motions for which they believe that the trial shouldn’t be held.

As of 3pm today the Supreme Court justices are expected to rule on the arguments in the hearing leading to the trial.

The defendants in the case of US$94.0 million in bribes:

Former Public Works Minister, Víctor Díaz Rúa

Odebrecht commercial liaison, Ángel Rondón

Former Senate president, Porfirio Andrés Bautista

Former Potable Water Institute (INAPA), director Juan Roberto Rodríguez

San Cristóbal senator Tommy Galán

Lawyer Conrado Pittaluga