Alleged drug lord gets 18 months in jail to await trial

Santo Domingo.- National District judge, José Alejandro Vargas, on Wed. ruled 18 months of pretrial detention against Pascual Cabrera Ruiz and eight other members of the alleged network of drug traffickers and hired killers.

The codefendants David Enmanuel Silvestre, Alexander Florian, Alex Manuel Niña Rosario, Edelyz Josney Relledo, Jhoan Manuel Jiménez, Kendry José Ramírez, Argenis Antonio Cedeño and DJ Angelo Martínez were sent to La Romana prison, and Edelyz Josney to Najayo.

Vargas urged the Prosecutor’s Office to file charges within 30 days of the ruling date, otherwise, the case could be declared adjourned.