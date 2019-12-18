Showers, scattered thunderstorms continue

Santo Domingo.- The National Weather Office forecasts for Wednesday the continued rains and scattered thunderstorms over towns of the southeast and northeast Atlantic coasts, due to cloud fields with humidity dragged from the Caribbean Sea by the east/southeast winds.

“An approaching front will present environmental conditions for light rains, moderate with thunderstorms and isolated wind gusts more frequent in the afternoon on the regions: border area, northwest line, southwest, the Central mountain range, southeast, northeast and north Great Santo Domingo.”