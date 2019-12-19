Dominican fishermen being held in Honduras want help

Puerto Plata.- 30 local fishermen from being held in Honduras requested the intervention of the Dominican authorities to return to their homes for Christmas.

The fishermen had set sail from Puerto Plata on November 12 aboard the “Melissa Lynn” to catch snapper in open waters of the Caribbean, but were stopped by a Honduras coast guard patrol in territorial waters.

According to Teleceiba International, the Dominican boat is captained by Ángel Severino, who was arrested in Honduras waters, where they allegedly seized about 15 tons of fish on board.