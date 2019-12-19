Dominican youth must defend democracy: armed struggle is the last resort

Santo Domingo.- Francisco Alberto Caamaño Deñó Foundation vice president Claudio Antonio Caamaño on Thur. urged Dominican youth to defend democracy and avoid having to resort to armed struggles in favor of public liberties in the future.

He made the call when referring to the importance and historical significance of the battle of December 19 fought by constitutionalists and civilians in the front of the Matum hotel in Santaigo, 54 years ago today.

“That warlike event was the last stage of the revolutionary deed of 65, when the regular troops of the Dominican Air Force led by coup generals led by Elías Wessin y Wessin tried to kill our patriots,” said Caamaño.

The air attack by Wessin’s forces was considered an ambush that violated a ceasefire still in effect