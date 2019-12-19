Four charged in British writer’s murder off to jail to await trial

Santo Domingo.- A Santiago Rodríguez province court on Thur. ruled three months pretrial detention against the husband of British writer Lindsay Peta de Feliz, two of his sons and their driver, charged with her murder last December 10.

A statement from the Attorney General’s Office indicates that Peta died at the hands of her spouse, Danilo Feliz, his two sons, Dani Alberto and José Alberto, as well as the family driver, Aquilino Rosario Sánchez (Zaya).

The detainees were charged with aggravated homicide, criminal conspiracy and aggravated domestic violence, among other felonies in the Dominican Penal Code.