Immigration raids net 789 Haitians in just 4 days

Santo Domingo.- In just four days the Immigration Directorate carried out raids in nine provinces and the National District, arrested 789 Haitian nationals and deported 666, which were handed over to authorities of that country at the Dajabón and Elías Piña border crossings.

Immigration director, Máximo W. Muñoz Delgado said the operations were carried out from December 9 to 12 in of Azua, Dajabón, Mirabal, La Vega, Montecristi, Sánchez Ramírez, Santiago, Santo Domingo and Puerto Plata provinces and the National District.

Immigration inspectors, soldiers, police, and the Environment and Justice ministries participated in the detention of undocumented aliens.