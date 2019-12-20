Traffic cops: 18% of the motorists fail breathalyzer test

Santo Domingo.- Of 968 drivers evaluated in recent days, 18% tested positive for alcohol in screening at different checkpoints established by the Traffic cops (Digesett).

Of the drivers with the presence of alcohol in their body, “in the second quantitative or evidential test performed on this group, half of them, 50%, resulted with a degree higher than the legal allowed that it is 0.25 mgr / l in the exhaled air, while the remaining 50% was within the permitted levels.”

The report of the Permanent Observatory of Road Safety of the National Institute of Traffic and Land Transportation (Intrant) says that the review points were established in November and December, at busy intersections.