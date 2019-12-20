Traffic gridlocks Dominican Republic’s capital, again

Santo Domingo.- As of noon Fri. traffic has slowed to a crawl on Las Americas Avenue, all February 27 until the Winston Churchill Av. And other major arteries.

“It’s exceptionally slow, according to Google’s map,” Diario Libre reports.

It’s the second time in as many weeks that traffic gridlocks in the capital, while traffic cops brave the tropical sun to ease the crunch.

“The causes must be related to the fact that it’s the last weekend prior to the celebration of the Christmas holidays…the truth is that the jam is unbearable,’ the outlet reports.