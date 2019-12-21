US ratifies support for free, fair and transparent elections

Santo Domingo, RD

The government of the United States ratified its support for the electoral process that the Dominican Republic is experiencing so that “free, fair and transparent” elections are held in the country, in February and May of the year 2020 when the new elections will be chosen in separate elections municipal, congressional authorities and also the president and vice president of the Republic.

Before a question from Listín Diario about the scope of the technical collaboration that would be given to the Central Electoral Board (JCE), the Election Assistance Commission (EAC) to audit the software and the automated voting system, Chase Beamer, Counselor for Public Affairs of The US embassy in Santo Domingo said they are aware of the request for assistance made by the JCE. “The Embassy of the United States of America is aware of the request for assistance by the Central Electoral Board (JCE) to the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES) ®”, Beamer said in a brief statement.

In that sense, he said that the embassy cannot offer details or comment on the possible participation of IFES in the Dominican Republic, “although we reiterate the support of the United States towards holding free, fair and transparent Dominican elections.”

Full text of the US embassy

“The Embassy of the United States of America is aware of the request for assistance by the Central Electoral Board (JCE) to the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES). We cannot offer details or comment on the possible participation of IFES in the Dominican Republic; but we reiterate the support of the United States towards the realization of free, fair and transparent Dominican elections.”

Application

Last Wednesday the president of the Central Electoral Board (JCE), Julio César Castaños Guzmán, informed that the forensic audit that will be carried out to the automated voting system will include an analysis of the source codes, software functionality, integrity and security of the data, transparency of the system and any other element that gives peace of mind, both to political actors and to civil society, who will participate in the electoral contest.

On November 28, the JCE requested Anthony Banbury, president of the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES), to manage before the US Election Assistance Commission (EAC) a technical collaboration to audit the software and the automated voting system that will be used in municipal elections next February 16.

Castaños Guzmán said he made the request in the interest of having a company that has never done work in the country.

October 6

Former President Leonel Fernández denounced an adulteration of the popular will during the celebration of the simultaneous primaries of the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD).

November 27

The Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM) said it is “indispensable” to carry out the audit of the system, before the municipal elections in February.

December 3

The campaign team of presidential candidate Luis Abinader presented a series of recommendations to the JCE so that the automated voting process can be used in the next municipal, congressional and presidential elections.