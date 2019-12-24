DR’s bus stops filled by Christmas Eve

Routes have no changes. Agents of Intrant and Digesett monitor buses and drivers

Passenger transport to different areas of the interior has increased since the weekend, as people travel to their villages and hometowns to celebrate Christmas Eve today. Dozens of travelers with suitcases and packages were lining up yesterday to take a bus and celebrate with their relatives the traditional Christmas Eve dinner on December 24, commemorating the birth of Jesus.

According to passengers and transport route operators, the price of the ticket has not changed.

These range from RD $ 200 to Bonao to RD $ 600 to Pedernales.

Some controls or route administrators explained that the flow of passengers has increased between 30 and 50% compared to 2018, but others said that it has decreased, as the date is mid-week.

Rafael Mejía, in charge of the North bus stop, of kilometer 9 of the Duarte Highway, said that since Friday the flow of passengers has been increasing and they hope that this Wednesday travel increases.

Eduardo Paniagua, manager of the South stop, in “Pintura” (February 27-Isabel Aguiar), said that the flow of passengers has fallen by 30% compared to 2018.

At the stops visited were representatives of the National Institute of Traffic and Land Transportation (Intrant) who supervise that the buses are in good condition and agents of the General Directorate of Traffic Safety and Land Transportation (Digesett) who performed breathalyzer tests at the drivers.