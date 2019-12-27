EDENORTE installs 24-hour service to nine communities in Gurabo

SANTIAGO.- EDENORTE Dominicana reported that more than seven thousand of its clients, located in sectors belonging to the Santiago de Gurabo community, are already receiving 24-hour electricity service.

The beneficiaries reside in the residential Maria, Los Pérez, Los Claveles, Flor de Gurabo, San Bartolo, Calle 20, Gurabo al Medio, Carretera Zoológico (Gurabo) and La Chichigua.

The incorporation of these sectors into the uninterrupted electricity system came after the rehabilitation of networks connected to the Gallera substation, GALL 113 circuit.

These works included the installation of 469 posts, 426 luminaires, more than 30 kilometers of medium and low voltage networks and 74 transformers.

With this rehabilitation of networks, EDENORTE contributes to the safety of its clients residing in this place, improving their quality of life and that of electricity service.